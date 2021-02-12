Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.14. 5,913,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,063,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.
Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.
