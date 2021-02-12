Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.14. 5,913,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,063,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Romeo Power by 43.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

