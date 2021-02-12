Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 360.38 ($4.71).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.86. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 711 ($9.29).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

