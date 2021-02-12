Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

