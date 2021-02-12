Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 1,022,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,524. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

