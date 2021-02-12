Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $43.09 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

