Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price rose 17.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 39,102,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,489,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

RIOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

