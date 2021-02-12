Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.
RIO stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
