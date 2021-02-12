Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars.

