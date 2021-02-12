RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $470.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.30.

RNG opened at $432.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $442.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

