Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 7%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 18,110,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 7,545,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

