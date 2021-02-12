Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 6%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,897,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,491,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

