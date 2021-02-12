Richard A. Young Sells 3,750 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYRS opened at $11.75 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $660.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.01.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

