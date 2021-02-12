Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

