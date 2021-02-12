Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

