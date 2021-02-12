Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.