Reviewing Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pharmaxis and scPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A scPharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

scPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.59%. Given scPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe scPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharmaxis and scPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.40 -$9.36 million N/A N/A scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$33.00 million ($1.77) -4.08

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than scPharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmaxis and scPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A scPharmaceuticals N/A -44.04% -32.52%

Summary

Pharmaxis beats scPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to incorporate SmartDose drug delivery system with Furoscix. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

