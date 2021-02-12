Reviewing Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) & Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Optibase and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase 38.37% 7.77% 2.50% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.14 million 3.65 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.43 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -2.11

Optibase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

Risk and Volatility

Optibase has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Optibase beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

