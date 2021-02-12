Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

