Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.88. Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 46,807 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.25 million and a P/E ratio of 49.44.

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with cardiovascular, chronic kidney, end-stage renal, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

