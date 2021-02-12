Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Stephens from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,127. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

