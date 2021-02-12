Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

