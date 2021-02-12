Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zai Lab Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.