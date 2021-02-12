Research Analysts Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after acquiring an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

