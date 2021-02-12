Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

