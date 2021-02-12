Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

