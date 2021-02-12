Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NCR Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

