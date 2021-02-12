Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

