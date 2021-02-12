Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

RSG stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.