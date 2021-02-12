Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Hovde Group currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224 shares of company stock worth $46,856 over the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

