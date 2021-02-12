Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Repligen stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 272.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

