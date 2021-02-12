Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Repay reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repay by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Repay by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Repay by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.02. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,770. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

