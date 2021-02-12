Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Cap of $151,063.35

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $151,063.35 and approximately $550.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.94 or 0.01079054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00055926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.73 or 0.05637261 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027320 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

