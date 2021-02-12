Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $716.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $716.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.53 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $667.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. 398,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

