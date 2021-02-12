ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 5.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,256,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,844,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.
In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last three months.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
