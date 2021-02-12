ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 5.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,256,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,844,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

