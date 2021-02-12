Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP Sells $372,831.20 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

