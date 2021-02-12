Ren Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $316.59 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $316.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.51 or 0.01095543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006315 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.29 or 0.05821584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.