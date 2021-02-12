Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Up 6.8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.90 and last traded at $190.90. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.89.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

