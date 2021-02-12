Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. 59,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. Relx has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

