Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

