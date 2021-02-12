Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE:AFG opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

