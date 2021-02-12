Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 375,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,384,000 after purchasing an additional 223,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $334.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.