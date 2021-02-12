Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

