Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $572.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.68 and its 200 day moving average is $416.88. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

