Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,025 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.29 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

