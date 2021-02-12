Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $490.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.87. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.83 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

