Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.96-3.14 EPS.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 11,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,992. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,033 shares of company stock worth $5,690,909 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

