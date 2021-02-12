Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

