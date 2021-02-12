RealTract Hits Market Capitalization of $959,860.83 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. RealTract has a total market cap of $959,860.83 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealTract has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

