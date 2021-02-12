Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock opened at C$49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.15. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

