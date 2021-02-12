Raymond James Boosts Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$55.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.60.

OTEX stock opened at C$61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.19. Open Text has a one year low of C$42.30 and a one year high of C$64.00.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$959,159.59.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

